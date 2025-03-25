Are Flashing Hazard Lights Ever Legal While Moving In Texas?

Springtime is upon us in Texas. That means we're about to experience some wild weather across the Lone Star State. So, important question, is it ever legal to turn on your hazard lights while driving on Texas roads?

You've no doubt seen people doing it, you might do it yourself. I'm not sure if it's just me, but I feel like I've seen an uptick in Texas drivers using their hazards in hard rain. But, is that legal in Texas?

Are Flashing Hazard Lights Ever Legal While Driving In Texas?

Yes. Using your flashing hazard lights while moving is 100% legal in the state of Texas. However, they should be used with extreme caution. Remember that when your hazards are flashing, your turn indicators become useless.

In Texas, it is legal to use your flashing hazard lights while you are moving. Hazard lights exist to make your car more visible to other drivers in any unsafe situation. That includes situations when your car is stalled on the road or situations when rain is so heavy that visibility is significantly reduced

I've heard it put this way by a police officer friend, though, if you feel the weather is so bad that you want to turn on your hazards, you probably should not be driving in it.

When Should Hazard Lights Always Be Used?

When a car pulls off to the side of the road to change a tire, for a medical reason, or is stopped in heavy rain or fog, hazard lights should be used to warn other drivers that they are stopped or disabled.

Hazard light laws are not the same in every state, but in the state of Texas, you are legally allowed to also use your hazard lights even when your car is moving.

