Alright, East Texas, this Saturday will be the 3rd Annual Hazelwood Hot Rods Car Show & Family Fun Festival. Bring the whole family out for a great time, all to benefit a great cause.

It'll be a full day of cars, trucks, bikes, and jeeps—plus live music, raffles, a silent auction, food trucks, a kid zone, and much more. It's all to help raise money for breast cancer fighters and survivors right here in East Texas. C'mon out to Cowboy’s Icehouse, located at 8374 Paluxy Drive in Tyler, TX. Proceeds from this event will benefit Doods for Boobs.

What is Doods for Boobs?

Organizers recognized a need for a more organized, tangible approach to supporting those diagnosed with breast cancer—especially men, who are often underrepresented in awareness and support efforts. The goal with Doods for Boobs is to bring together survivors, caregivers, and those currently battling breast cancer. They want to encourage everyone, especially men, to step forward and join the fight.

This event is more than a car show—it’s about fueling the fight against breast cancer right here in our community. Every dollar raised provides care, support, and vital screenings for families in East Texas. — Jeremy Bussell, Hazelwood Car Show Productions

The Ross Breast Cancer Center’s mobile mammogram unit will also be on-site for “Mimosas and Mammograms.” Learn more about Doods for Boobs now.

3rd Annual Hazelwood HotRods Car Show & Family Fun Festival

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Location: Cowboy’s Icehouse / Buck Wild, 8374 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX 75703.

Admission: Free entry | Donations encouraged.

Vehicle Registration: hazelwoodhotrods@gmail.com.

Mammogram & Event Inquiries: email ryan@boostcreativesolutions.com or call (903) 283-8301.

Rain date (if needed): Sunday, October 26, 11:30 AM–5:00 PM.