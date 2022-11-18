Whiskey Myers is a talented band, but there's no way the guys would have made it the heights they're at without a lot of hard work. And it's because of that, that over the past 15-years they've cemented themselves among the best rock-n-rollers to ever come out of Texas. Cody Cannon and I recently caught up on Radio Texas, LIVE!

Although this show has the distinct pleasure of blasting the best Texas & Red Dirt across 16 markets and 6 states each Saturday night on the radio, we are, just like Whiskey Myers, based in East Texas.

We try to change it up to keep it fresh but we still kinda ride in the same vein. We still sound like us I think we pushed the limits on the record. Over time it honing your craft and trying to do bigger and better stuff. - Cody Cannon on making new music.

I've known the guys for around 14 years. In fact, back when were were all just starting out, they were one of the very first bands I had in studio. We've drank afternoon beers at bars, hung out at shows, and even played on a softball team together.

And, the answer is yes, if you were wondering. Definitively YES, there's always something different about bands that are destined to make it big. Even back then, and all along the way, these guys had that unflappable desire to be where they are today. No matter what it took.

When I asked Cody if early on he or the guys could foresee the level of success they're now at, he was modest with his answer, "I mean how can you, you know. [There are] so many variables and different outcomes. I mean we were young then all we wanted to do was play shows and be out on the road. That's what motivated us more than anything."

You'll notice he didn't say "no," right? That's because this band has always had that quiet confidence required to succeed.

We also talked about "Yellowstone." Whiskey Myers was one of the first bands to really gain a broader following after being featured on the hit show. But at the time when they signed on to do it, the guys had no idea if the show was even going to be successful -- let alone career changing.

Remember? It wasn't the cultural phenomenon then that it quickly become.

It was great. We didn't know it was going to be that big of a deal, the show wasn't out yet.. we just thought it would be cool so we did it but we didn't know the affect it would have... We thought we were going to meet Kevin Costner, that's why we did it" Cody says laughing. "He wasn't even there, man."

Their newest album, Tornillo, was released in July. Here's where you'll find them on tour.

Their newest album, Tornillo, was released in July. Here's where you'll find them on tour.