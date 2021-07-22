This really is such a fun event. Festive, yet relaxed. And it benefits a non-profit committed to the revitalization of the heart of one of our beautiful East Texas cities. I'm honored to serve on the Heart of Tyler Board, and I tell ya, people always talk about how much fun they have every year.

This year's Black Tie Bingo Gala is Saturday, August 7, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. AND it's in a fabulous location, too--the Plaza Tower is fabulous downtown Tyler.

Super excited about this year's theme, too, Daddy-O. ;)

Start digging through your closet now or contact your favorite costume shop and dust off your saddle shoes, varsity sweaters, and poodle skirts.

OR if you'd rather go the "pink lady/T-Bird" route, pull out those leather jackets and James Dean attitudes, because the theme for the 14th annual Black Tie Bingo is 'Fabulous 50's!'

If you'd rather not wear 1950's fashion, please know a cocktail dress or suit is perfect, too! Black tie? That part is optional.

It'll be a super nifty time (see what I did there?)--spirits, hors d'oeuvres, special games, silent auction, and four "high stakes" games of bingo!

Get ready to twist the night away, (so to speak). Ready to buy tickets?

All net proceeds from the event go directly to Heart of Tyler, Inc., the community's only 501 (c)3 non-profit organization wholly dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Tyler.

