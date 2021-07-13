I don't what it is, but I've been particularly seeking out summer fun this year. I'm typically a cooler weather person, but perhaps after last year's quarantine I'm feeling more ready to get out of the house.

One of my very favorite parks in East Texas is Bergfeld Park in Tyler. Particularly after the renovations, it's just such a lovely place to spend time. And sure, it's hot in East Texas in the summer. But thankfully, there are all of those gorgeous trees under which to find respite from the intense heat.

If you're looking to get out of the house and do something fun and summery, and dare I say, nostalgic, make a note of the Family Fun Day planned for Sunday, July 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.

Gift Habeshaw, Unsplash

I say nostalgic, because kids (and their parents) spend so much time looking at screens all day long. Wouldn't it be nice to get out and enjoy a classic summer day? I think so.

Hosted by Exceptional Emergency Center, here's a look of some of what is planned for the afternoon:

FREE HOT DOGS for the first 100 attendees at the event from Rollin' Franks Gourmet Hot Dogs! (Nothing says summer quite like a hot dog in the park, ya know?)

There will also be contests and prizes throughout the day, face painting, FREE snow cones and cotton candy all afternoon, bounce houses, and inflatable games, too!

Danielle Macinnes, Unsplash

In addition, the kids will probably love seeing the fire truck from the Tyler Fire Department that will be out there all day, as well as the Shriners' clowns!

Hoping for a bit of live music? You're in luck. The Randall Armstrong Band will be there to entertain you and your family (and to announce prize winners throughout the day.)

Maybe I'll see ya there. I've been wanting to get a butterfly painted on my cheek for weeks now. Will they let grown women in that bouncy house, though? ;)

