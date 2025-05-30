(KNUE-FM) We are all feeling the temperature outside getting hotter, but we should expect that living in Texas. Things won’t be letting up anytime soon.

It’s going to be hot for the next few months, which is why the Texas Department of Public Safety has released some tips on how to prepare for and deal with the extreme heat we will be facing soon.

Summer Heat Facts You Should Know

It’s amazing how quickly a warm day can turn into an emergency situation. Here are some summer heat fast facts that Texas DPS wants you to know so you avoid a potential disaster.

Overall, Summer Safety Tips

Things change without us knowing as temperatures get hotter outside. For example, it’s easier to get distracted with more people outside as you’re driving around town.

While some of these things might seem like common sense here is a look at some summer safety tips to keep your family safe.

Vehicle Safety Tips

You probably don’t realize how much damage the weather outside does to your vehicle. Here are some things to remember to make sure your vehicle is safe and reliable in the extreme summer heat.

It’s amazing that the good people working for the Texas Department of Public Safety put together these helpful tips for everyone. If you’re in a situation where you need to get out of the extreme heat, you can click here to see a list of cooling centers you can visit.

Follow these simple steps and you will have a safe summer.

