Help Kids Get the School Supplies They Need During #schooliscool

The annual #schooliscool back to school event is back to get kids ready for the 2021-2022 school year. This year's event will be at a different location because of construction but will still be able to supply thousands of East Texas kids with the pens, pencils, paper and whatever else they need for the upcoming year.

Yes, Summer has just started but this would be the perfect time to take a moment to help kids in East Texas get the numerous school supplies that will be needed for the upcoming school year. #schooliscool is August 5 at Fun Forest Park in Tyler. It is being moved from it's usual location of Harvey Convention Center because of ongoing construction of the new Rose City Complex.

As in year's past, backpacks will be handed out to students in need of school supplies. There is a goal this year to hand out 2,000 backpacks to kids in grades pre-K through 12th grade.

It takes generous donations of school supplies from you to make this event possible. School supplies needed are:

Glue Sticks

Bottled Glue

Facial Tissues

12 Count Colored Pencils

24 Count Crayons

Child's Scissors

Notebook Paper

3x5 Index Cards

Spiral Notebook

Composition Book

Highlighter

Ruler

Red, Blue and/or Black Pens

#2 Pencils

Pencil Sharpener

Eraser

Dry Erase Markers

Pocket Folder with Brads

You can also give a monetary donation that will be used to purchase supplies. A single donation of $30 will provide one backpack of supplies to a child. Sponsorships are also available.

You can mail check donation to 315 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, 75702, payable to the Tyler Area Business Education Council or donate online at eventbrite.com. For more details or to become a sponsor, go to schooliscooltyler.com or call LaToya Young at (903) 592-1661 ext. 252 or LYoung@TylerTexas.com.

