On Wednesday, the Smith County Sheriff's Office posted this photo and a descriptive synopsis of these two individuals who were caught on camera at the Lindale Wal-Mart on Troup Highway. Do you recognize either of them?

Both of these individuals are suspects in a case regarding a stolen trailer. The incident occurred in Smith County--specifically in the Lindale geographic area.

These photos of them at the Wal-Mart in Lindale seem to have been taken after their endeavors for the day. They look exhausted here. Perhaps that's why they popped in to the store for some sustenance.

Honestly, these are some of the better camera surveillance photos we've seen in awhile. Perhaps they didn't realize they were being watched by cameras. Either way, we get a clear look at their facial details and the clothes they were wearing--not that they'd still have those on, of course. But, I guess ya never know?

These have been hard months for many East Texans. Unfortunately, that can drive some individuals to decide to make very bad decisions and break the law. Not to mention, they're doing financial and emotional harm to their fellow East Texans.

A request from the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

"If you have any information on the identity of either of these two subjects please call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Londoff at (903) 590-2615. You may email Detective Londoff at klondoff@ smith-county.com.

Thank you for taking a few minutes out of your busy day to see if you recognize either of these people or have any knowledge of their whereabouts.

