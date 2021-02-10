Here Are The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows According To Fans

The Super Bowl is only one third about football, the other two thirds are the commercials and the halftime show.

The commercials come and go, only catching a lot of attention if they are extremely good or bad. No matter how good the commercials are, people often stop talking about them within a few days of the game. The Super Bowl halftime show is a completely different animal though.

The halftime show is hyped up to be an event nearly as big as the game itself. The performers are announced months in advance, and there is always a shroud of secrecy around the show. A great performance can launch the performer to the top of the music world (if they weren't already there), but a bad performance can nearly ruin a career.

Don't believe me? Take a look at the Maroon 5 performance in 2019. They were supposed to launch a world tour that was going to be announced right after that half time performance. Instead the tour never was announced, and Maroon 5 has tried to erase the memory of that February night. Nobody has ever come out and said that the shirtless Adam Levine performance killed the tour, but we can all read between the lines.

Need more proof? Two words Nipple-Gate. I would go into what happened, but it's so infamous that you already know.

Now that you understand just how important the halftime show is at the Super Bowl, it's time to rank the top 10. The study was originally done by a consumer site called OnBuy.com. I've taken a few liberties to adjust the list, but for the most part I think they got it really close to spot on.

Check out the Top 10 Super Bowl performances below and let me know if you think I missed a great one.