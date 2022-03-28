The Best Reactions, Tweets, Memes from Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

It was the slap heard across the universe...and the internet.

On Sunday night, during the 94th annual Academy Awards, things went super sideways between Will Smith and Chris Rock live on air. Millions of people witnessed Will slap Chris in the face following a joke made about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Immediately following the altercation, the internet went into hyperspeed mode when it came to jokes, hashtags, and memes. I am still surprised at how fast the internet works when it comes to these live moments.

I have searched the internet for the best Will vs. Chris memes, and here are some of the best ones:

You could hear a pin drop in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles when the crowd realized that the slap wasn't a joke or a bit between the two actors. No one knew what to do or what to think at that moment. It was one of the most bizarre things I have seen in a while.

Ah, yes. The 'Men In Black' memory eraser that everyone wished they had at that moment, especially Will. Using the main culprit's own movie footage and lines for a meme is always a win in my book.

The 'Family Guy' meme is scarily accurate to what actually happened with Chris and Will. Everyone was happy and unsuspecting, and then BAM. Hit in the face. Is this life imitating art?

Ok, Ok. Here's where the Jada Pinkett Smith/August Alsina/Red Table Talk Entanglement fiasco comes into play. There are for worse memes eluding to this situation that I cannot post, but it does beg the question: You didn't care or go after the man your wife was entangled with, but one joke about your wife at the Oscars gets a slap? Many discussions are to be had here with this set of memes.

Another one deals with the "entanglement." It seems like many people are pointing this out when it came to the slap. The Smith family is interesting, to say the least. I'll be waiting for the Red Table Talk covering this s**tshow, but will it play into their narrative of the situation or the actual truth?

This one made me cackle. Oh, Andrew Garfield. After watching the whole video before and after the slap, Andrew is definitely either checking Twitter or hitting up the group chat about what he just witnessed. Spill that early tea, Andrew! He was nominated in the Best Actor category, which Will won just about an hour after the incident.

Do you remember when it was discovered that 'Moonlight' won the Best Picture award in 2017, even though 'La La Land' was announced as the winner? All the celebrities in the crowd had shocked faces when it was announced? Miss Lupita just topped it with these "in the moment" shots following the fight.

Lupita was seated right next to Will as he was continuously yelling at Chris following the slap. The camera showed her real-time reactions, which mirrored all of ours at home.

These are just SOME of the memes that I've seen multiple times since the fight Sunday night. As time goes on and more details are revealed about the fight, the memes will get better and better.

We won't be forgetting this Oscars ceremony for a long, long time. Mainly, because the internet and its' glorious ways won't let us.