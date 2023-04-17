Whoa there, Dominic Torreto from The Fast and Furious franchise. Guys, you will not believe the speed at which some Texans were tryna get places in '22. And it seems like folks around Dallas, TX are running the most behind and thus in the biggest hurry.

Get our free mobile app

Before we get into the fastest Texans on wheels, remember that speed kills, even in The Lone Star State. Check out these numbers, reading them will punch you right in the gut, not a list you want to top:

The 10 states with the most fatal car accidents:

While sheer population has a lot to do with these numbers, I know we can do better. As TheDrive.com, the site that compiled the data points out:

"The reality of these incidents paint a canvas of grim what-ifs—take our 201-mph Charger driver, who got stopped doing that speed in "moderate" traffic on I-10 between San Antonio and Houston. He could've easily taken out a family in an SUV on the way to grandma's for the holiday."

So, slow down. Something else to keep in mind, if you're not sure what the speed limit is, all parts of Texas do have default speed limits. "The general default speed limits are 70 MPH on rural highways, 60 MPH on more urban highways, 30 MPH in urban areas, and 15 MPH in alleys or around beaches."

Now let's take a look at the the Top 10 Fastest Speeding Tickets in Texas in 2022:

Here Are the Top 10 Fastest Speeding Tickets in Texas in 2022 Let's take a look at the the Top 10 Fastest Speeding Tickets in Texas in 2022:

These 23 Emergency Items Will Be Tax Free in Texas April 22-24, 2023 Spring time brings some big storms to East Texas and being prepared for the aftermath is crucial.