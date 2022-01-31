Its becoming pretty clear that February will be our "winter" month in Texas especially after last year's disastrous ice storm which revealed a lot about our preparedness (and lack thereof) and the need to invest more government dollars into infrastructure. We're looking at another potentially ugly and cold week ahead and the City Of Tyler wants its residents to know that they are on top of it.

The City Of Tyler Says Its Prepared "to ensure resident safety and the continuity of City services."

The City of Tyler, in a press release sent to us, says the most of the city's departments including water, streets, traffic, trash and fire/police are prepared in case of extreme winter temps which are expected later on this week. Here's how each department is preparing for things:

Tyler Water Services

The Lake Palestine Pump Station and Water Treatment Plant have two large generators for backup power that have been serviced quarterly. The facilities will do a complete full load test run, switching the equipment to operate on the generators alone prior to a storm event to ensure a smooth transition in the event of a power failure.

Tyler Water Services has purchased additional portable heaters to prevent priority valves and chemical supplies from freezing. Crews and contractors will be on standby during winter weather conditions to assist with water line breaks and other emergency work that may occur. Chemical storage for water treatment will be filled prior to the arrivial of the cold weather and each plant has sufficient chemical storage for a 15 day supply at design capacity. Water main breaks will be reported to residents through RAVE alerts as well as social media and the City’s website.

Tyler Fire Department

As for The Tyler Fire Department, all Tyler Fire stations are equipped with generators, tire chains for fire trucks and supplemental four-wheel drive vehicles so firefighters may respond to any incidents during a weather event. The Fire Department is also coordinating with different churches and other locations that can be used as warming centers. The City is also prepared to open a physical Emergency Operations Center if necessary.

Tyler Police Department

Both Tyler Police stations have backup generators and all newer vehicles feature four-wheel drive. Tyler PD also has portable generators that will be available for other facilities or traffic lights as needed. The department also purchased snow clips for officers’ shoes to minimize slipping and accidents as well as deicer, scrapers and chains for all police cars which is great to hear!

Streets And Roadways Will Be Treated, Traffic Department Is Prepared As Well

The Tyler Street Department has stockpiled deicer and sanding material for roadways and if there is inclement weather conditions, the department will focus on clearing bridges, overpasses and the hospital district. They have already prepared a list of areas that will be treated in the photo above. Motorists should watch carefully for and stay at least 200 feet behind snow removal equipment.

All State Highways within the city are handled by the Texas Department of Transportation and usually follow I20 and Loop 49 in priority. A reminder that smaller residential roads will not be sanded or deiced so if you don't have to leave, DON'T. Also, the City's Arborist has identified trees that will need to be trimmed or removed to minimize roadblocks and accidents. The Tyler Traffic Department is also ready with a total of eight generators that will be used to power traffic lights in critical intersections if power is lost.

Transit, Trash And Solid Waste Collection

If you are a Tyler Transit customer and fixed routes and paratransit services are canceled due to iced roads, the Tyler Transit Department will coordinate with NDMJ Transportation to continue serving dialysis patients and taking residents to warming centers. Service alerts will be reported to residents through social media and the City’s website.

As for trash pickup, the Tyler Solid Waste Department will pause residential and commercial collections if roads are not safe and will resume once the freeze is over. Residents are encouraged to sign up for Rave alerts, follow the City's social media channels and visit the City's website regularly during an extreme weather event for information and we'll do our best to keep you updated here as well!

