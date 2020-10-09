Halloween will soon be upon us and you know what that means? We get to score a lot of candy from Trick or Treaters.

However, down through the years Halloween has evolved with costumes, and movies one thing for certain that has not changed is the candy!

Every since I was a young trick or treater after sampling plenty of candy at the end of Halloween night I have grown accustomed to my favorite candy and through a recent survey from Shaw Academy after surveying 1,000 individuals from different age ranges come to find out we all share a similar interest per Fox News.

While I check out this list from the old school trick or treaters to the new school we all share the same interest with some slight differences.

So you want to know the results? Of course you do so here we go.....

BOOMERS

Snickers

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Milky Way

Carmel Apples

Tootsie Rolls

GENERATION X

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Snickers

Kit Kat

Milky Way

Almond Joy

MILLENNIALS

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Snickers

Kit Kat

Candy Corn

Twix

GENERATION Z

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Snickers

Kit Kat

Twix

Hershey's Bar

Obviously, everyone has a common interest, but I was rather surprised to see candy corn in there as it was voted the worst Halloween candy last year.

Well there you have it! America's favorite Halloween Candy throughout generations and if you still need a cheat sheet on which Halloween candy would satisfy your neighborhood ghouls and goblins you can click here.