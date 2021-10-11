How Tyler Can Help Kids Around the Globe This Halloween

There is nothing a kid loves more at Halloween than getting a pillowcase so heavy and full of candy that they have to drag it home, and at the same time, there's nothing a parent loves more than having some sort of healthy benefit from that huge sugar stash. This idea is a win-win.



If you were a trick-or-treater before 2006 you might remember collecting coins for UNICEF in a cardboard box, but that process was discontinued fifteen years ago as coins started losing popularity. Last year because of the pandemic, Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF happened entirely online, and the plan is for a fully digital collection again this year.

Through the month of October, teachers and parents can register kids and create an online profile with Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF to get a Virtual Collection Box with a customized link and QR code. Then kids can be part of fun activities and watch educational videos to earn Trick-or-Treat Coins that add up to real-life earnings. Then the kids choose where they'd like their earnings to go. It's a simple way for kids to know they're having an impact on other kids around the world.

Since 1950, Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF has helped save and improve kids' lives in 190 countries through immunizations, education, health care, nutrition, safe water and sanitation, emergency relief, and more. It's a great way for kids to help kids, and parents can love the idea that it's not all about the Twizzlers this Halloween. Although those are good too. You can get involved individually, as a family, or as a school or group.

UNICEF says the pandemic has been especially rough on kids in other parts of the world because thousands of them have not had access to distance learning, and others have had to deal with things like measles, anxiety, and depression.

If your Boise group is part of the effort, let us know so we can spread the word.