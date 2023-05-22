Here’s How to Join the New Yellowstone Spinoff Shooting in North Texas

Yellowstone is one of the most popular television shows on right now. Because of that popularity, spinoff shows are starting to be created to tell the story of the Dutton family. We've had 1883 and 1923 so far to get a glimpse into the Dutton family past. We'll have another spinoff called 6666 which will focus on the famous ranch in West Texas. Filming has begun on the newest spinoff series, Lawman Bass Reeves, in North Texas and you could land a behind the scenes job on the show.

Filming in North Texas

Filming of the new Yellowstone spinoff series, Lawman Bass Reeves, has begun in North Texas with shooting locations in Waxahachie, Fort Worth and Weatherford so far (WFAA). Currently, the show is looking for production assistants to help the filming crew. These are entry level positions with duties that include running errands, managing crowds or extras, moving equipment and other duties. There are also some office roles that need to be filled for data entry and other paperwork. This could be that opportunity for someone who is wanting to get their foot in the door of the film industry. Fill out the application HERE and see what happens.

Story of Bass Reeves

The story being told in this spinoff series will be based on the true events of Bass Reeves, the first black U.S. Marshall. Reeves started as a slave of William Reeves, a farmer and politician from Arkansas. The family moved everything to Grayson County, Texas in 1846.

After Bass was freed following the Civil War, he moved to Arkansas to become a farmer and rancher. Bass was recruited by U.S. Marshall James F. Fagan to oversee the Indian Territory of Oklahoma, which, at the time, was a big hideout for murderers, thieves and anyone else hiding from the law. Bass brought in more than 3,000 outlaws, including his own son, and killed 14 others (legendsofamerica.com).

Some have said that Bass was the inspiration for radio and television show The Lone Ranger. However, there is no proof of that.

Yellowstone's Popularity in Texas

For Texans, Yellowstone is a very popular and very relatable series. That's due to it's connection to our state with the 6666 ranch and the many Texas and Red Dirt artists that have appeared, including Ryan Bingham as Walker, or had their music played on the show. Knowing that this latest spin off will feature some areas of our state will add to the show's interest.

