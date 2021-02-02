I've been encouraged to see more of my friends are receiving their Covid-19 vaccine. And they're definitely excited, too! So excited that they're sharing their vaccination cards on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media. I totally get it. Not only are they relieved to have received their vaccine, maybe they're hoping that by posting their card it will encourage others who may have been nervous about receiving one themselves.

But. Here's why you don't want to share your vaccination card on social media.

Unfortunately, scam artists never rest. They're always looking for some new way to get access to your personal data and use it for their nefarious schemes. The Better Business Bureau warns that "your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

On top of that, scam artists in the U.K. were found to be "selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok. It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada."

So basically you posting your vaccine card only helps them in their dishonest endeavors.

But there are safe alternatives to spread the joy and encourage your friends on social media. Some options?

The Better Business Bureau recommends using one of those profile frames on your profile photo or just share a pic of your vaccine sticker. They also suggest taking a moment to review your social media security settings. If they are not set to friends and family only, that means anyone can see your posts should they desire.

Additionally, beware of any prompt on social media encouraging your to share a photo of your vaccine card. It may seem friendly enough, but this is exactly how they lower your defenses and get access to your data. (In fact, think twice before engaging in any of these types of posts. More on why here.

All these concerns aside, YAY for getting your Covid-19 vaccine! Every one gets us closer to the day when life as we knew it can return to normal. (Well, at least as normal as it ever was.)

Stay safe!