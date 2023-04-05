Wow! You Gotta See This 600+ Acre Property in Chandler, Texas

As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $13,500,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.

Thirteen and a half million dollars is a lot of money to anyone but if you are looking to purchase a farm in Texas this might be perfect for you. First, you’re going to want a lot of land but that is perfect as the Hickory Wind Farm comes with a total of just over 607 acres of land. That will give you plenty of space!

Equipment and Livestock Included in Purchase of the Hickory Wind Farm in Chandler, Texas

Farmers are going to need livestock and equipment but whoever decides to purchase this property is going to be in luck because there is a lot included in the purchase. The buyer will also receive 2 John Deere tractors, John Deere Gator, GMC Pickup truck and utility truck, 2019 Polaris, 2 golf carts, 6 quarter horses, 32 cows, and one donkey.

Tell Me About the Main House on Hickory Wind Farm in Chandler, TX

The main home is 5 bedrooms, 6 ½ bathrooms, and a total of 7,341 square feet. There are 2 ranch manager residences on the property. There is one 8-acre lake and 5 ponds on the large piece of land as well. Look at the photos below to see just how beautiful this property is.

