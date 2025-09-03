(Lindale, Texas) - We've all had a moment that found us stranded on the side of the road. While AAA is a good option to have, not everyone can afford the service. Some insurance companies offer a form of roadside assistance that can help get us out of that pickle.

But if you don't have AAA, your insurance doesn't have roadside assistance and your friend can't help you out, where do you turn? There is an overlooked phone number on the back of your Texas driver's license that could come in very handy in this very situation. And the best part is that it's free to use.

Flip Your License Over for a Hidden Number

Yeah, open your wallet, pull out your driver's license and flip it over (KLTV). Look at the bottom of your license underneath the barcode looking thing. There is a 1 800 number that can get you the help you need if you're stranded on the side of the road.

That number goes to a Department of Public Safety (DPS) communications office where you will give the dispatcher some information like your name, the issue you're having and your location.

When you call 1-800-525-5555, a DPS trooper, or closest law enforcement officer, will come to your location to assist with changing a tire, give a jump start for your dead battery or a ride to the nearest gas station to fill up a can to get you going again.

The Hidden Phone Number on Your License

If a tow truck is needed, the officer can call for one to come pick up you and your vehicle and deliver it to a safe location to hopefully get repaired. While the other assistance is free, needing to have your vehicle towed will cost you whatever the tow company charges.

Depending on your insurance coverage, however, you may be able to get reimbursed for the expense. It's a good idea to save that number in your phone for even easier access in case you need it.

