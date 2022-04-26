Hide Yo’ Kids: The Encanto Concert Tour is Coming To Dallas, Texas this Summer

The music from "Encanto" is amazing. It's one of the best soundtracks of all time. The problem comes in because "We Don't Talk About Bruno-no-no" has been on a constant repeating loop inside my head since Christmas.

SINCE. CHRISTMAS.

Driving to work it's there. Eating dinner with my family, it's there. If I wake up in the middle of the night, it's there. But the craziest thing is, I still dig it. It's catchy af. However I did have to ban the soundtrack during drives for a few weeks back in March, my kids understood.

Well now you can take your kids to see ‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Concert Tour, and totally wreck your life for good... all while happily singing along the entire time.

According to the press release, the “one-of-a-kind” event promises a simultaneous film and concert experience, with a live on-stage band accompanying Disney’s hit animated film as it plays in its entirety.

Encanto is set in Colombia and follows "Mirabel Madrigal as she fights to protect the magical powers everyone in her family possesses but her." And it has won a lot of awards, it swept the best animated film categories at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Producers Guild of America.

The soundtrack features eight original tunes composed by Hamilton and Moana‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda -- which explains why they're just so darn good. There will be four stops in Texas this summer including Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase 10 a.m. Friday (April 29).

DISNEY CONCERTS AND LIVE NATION PRESENT ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT TOUR:

PLAZA THEATRE - EL PASO, TX

TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022

THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL - LUBBOCK, TX

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022

THE CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION - HOUSTON, TX

THURSDAY, JULY 28, 2022

DOS EQUIS PAVILION - DALLAS, TX

FRIDAY, JULY 29, 2022

Activity Ideas for Young Kids in East Texas Here are some fun ideas for kids under the age of 2-years-old