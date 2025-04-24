A Surprising Grocery Chain Scores The Highest Quality Meat Department in Texas

Just like produce departments across Texas, our meat markets will also be hit and miss. Even a store with a well-run meat department can't always hit on every piece of meat every time. It's just something we have to accept.

Of course, usually, when you're willing to pay more you'll wind up with better cuts of meat. The key for most shoppers in the Lone Star State is consistency. If we can regularly depend on a particular meat market, we'll keep coming back.

Grocery Store Chain With The Highest Quality Meat Department

And with meat, poultry, and really the price of everything on the rise, consistency is more important now than ever.

The website Chowhound recently put together a list of the grocery store chains with the highest quality meat departments according to customer reviews, and professional evaluations. They also took into account store policies regarding sourcing, feed, and treatment.

I wasn't too surprised to see chains including Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, and Publix make the list. But none of them are number one. The chain that did land on top was surprising, at least to me, someone who doesn't shop there.

The home of the famed cheap rotisserie chickens is also home to one of Julia Child's preferred meat departments, so you know you can't really go wrong at Costco. The meat department at the much-loved warehouse club is a favorite of professional butchers, too, and it has a well-deserved reputation for stocking plentiful amounts of different cuts. These include specialties like A5 wagyu worth hundreds of dollars and Spanish ham carving sets. You can read the full list here.

