For many families here in the state of Texas our dogs are our family members, they are more than just pets. Seeing my dogs when I get home from work after a long day, makes my day better. So, just like all of my loved ones, I want my dogs to be healthy and feeling good. But there is a new highly contagious dog illness that is going around that all dog owners need to know about.

There are lots of dog owners here in Texas that are familiar with kennel cough. While it can be very uncomfortable for our pets, normally with some medication it can be cured in a few days or a week. This new illness is similar to kennel couch but it’s worse.

Details About the New Dog Illness Going Around

This new doggy sickness is called Canine Infections Respiratory Disorder Complex or CIRDC. It causes coughing, fever, lethargy, decreased appetite, labored breathing, and discharge from the eyes or nose. If you suspect your dog might have CIRDC it’s best to consult your veterinarian to have them evaluated.

Is There a Vaccine for This Dog Illness?

Unfortunately, not currently there is no vaccine to eliminate CIRDC. This illness can be transferred to other dogs, but humans have nothing to worry about, except the wellbeing of their furry family members.

We hope that nothing bad happens to your dog but we wanted to make sure you were aware about a new dog illness going around and what to do if you suspect your dog may have this new illness known as CIRDC.

