This historic home in the Virginia Avenue Historic District in Nacogdoches, Texas is going to make someone's dream come true. While I have to admit, I’m not sure it’s the house for me, there are lots of people on social media that have been very interested in the home that was built in 1898. It’s a beautiful home that has been taken care of which is why I am shocked to see that it’s been on the housing market for over 265 days at this point.

The historic home in Nac has been viewed on Zillow by over 4,750 people so it’s getting lots of attention but no one has decided to pay the asking price which is currently listed at $850,000. The address for the beautiful home is 706 Virginia Ave, Nacogdoches, TX 75964. Before even going into the house, you will love the landscaping outside with pine, crape myrtle, and oak trees on the property.

More Details on the Historic Nacogdoches Home For Sale

The house is 2 ½ stories, 5, 086 square feet on 1.73 acres of land. Inside the home is 5 bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms. The foundation of the house is brick pier and it’s a wood framed home.

Features You Will Love About the Home in Nacogdoches

The front porch is decorated with slender Doric columns, the home features bull-nosed siding, and a hip-and-gable roof with fish scale shingles. There is an octagon turret on one of the corners of the home and there is a corbelled interior chimney. The property comes move in ready, although a post made by the realtor selling the property states that “it comes fully furnished”. So, maybe you won’t need to move much if you decide to purchase this home.

It’s time to look at all the photos for yourself.

