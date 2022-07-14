As of July 9, this licensed medical cannabis producer has opened its doors in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Texas Original "is the largest company of its kind and has 15 pickup locations across the state," reports KETK. And now their doors are open to those who qualify every other Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The CEO of Texas Original, Morris Denton, told KETK that "East Texas is an important market to [them], and [they] want to ensure patients in Nacogdoches and its surrounding areas have multiple options to access their prescriptions.”

Although some East Texans remain skeptical about the use of marijuana in any of its forms, including the increasingly popular Delta 8 and similar varieties, some of those who suffer from conditions including PTSD, cancer, epilepsy, and other disorders can now legally incorporate medical marijuana as a part of their treatment.

Under the Compassionate Use program, companies are required to "provide reasonable access to our cannabis medicine to every qualifying patient in the state, but current regulations prohibit us from storing inventory outside of our main facility in Austin," Denton told KETK.

Get our free mobile app

That means it is still challenging to take care of patients all around the Lone Star State. However, Texas Original said they will "think creatively" regarding how to care for all of the qualifying Texans in need.

You can get more information about Texas Original and its mission, as well as its success stories, here. You can also go to see if you qualify for their delivery program here.

Have you had any therapeutic experiences with medical marijuana that you'd like to share with us? Send an email to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Gorgeous Nacogdoches Home Perfect for Entertaining This property and home keeps looking better and better the more photos you look through.

Historic Home in Nacogdoches, Texas For Sale This historic home in the Virginia Avenue Historic District in Nacogdoches, Texas is going to make someone's dream come true.