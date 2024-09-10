There are many Texans and non-Texans that love to stop at Buc-ee's on a road trip. My family does it any time we go to Dallas. We either stop at Buc-ee's in Terrell on the way there or on the way back. The allure of Buc-ee's is becoming so big that many celebrities are now celebrating their visit to the gas station giant. A couple of months ago in Florida, Lenny Kravitz stopped at a Buc-ee's there and surprised many of his fans. Hollywood comedian Whitney Cummings is the latest celebrity to stop at Buc-ee's and she was genuinely star struck by her experience.

Buc-ee's in Bastrop

Comedian Whitney Cummings is on her Big Baby Tour and had stand up shows in Dallas last Thursday, Austin last Friday and Houston last Saturday. In between those tour stops, it seems she visited the Buc-ee's in Bastrop, just outside of Austin. Her TikTok video does not say which one she was at but her Instagram post featuring the same video showed a location tag of Austin. There isn't a Buc-ee's in Austin but the Bastrop location is the closest to the state capital.

In her video, which you can watch below, she is walking through the Buc-ee's store and spots Buc-ee walking around greeting customers and taking selfies with fans. You can see it in her eyes and in the way she's talking that she is genuinely star struck getting to see the famed beaver.

Her Fans Loved it

In the comment section, you can see that her fans loved she was able to visit Buc-ee's. The only thing that threw me off about the video was the "strapped for cash" comment. Anyone who works at Buc-ee's isn't strapped for cash with the big wages that are paid to their employees.

Whitney, glad you enjoyed your visit to Texas and to Buc-ee's. We've heard the rumor of you possibly moving to Austin. You can visit the Bastrop Buc-ee's with your son on a regular basis if that happens.

