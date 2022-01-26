If you're anything like me you used to love to watch the show Cribs on MTV, the show featured ridiculous homes owned by celebrities. But it was fun to think about owning a home that cost millions of dollars and all the extras that came along with it. Obviously, heating the home and cleaning up the home were never even thought about but it's still fun to dream. So, when I found pictures of the home that used to be owned by Major League Baseball Star Shin-Soo Choo I had to show them off to you.

While the home isn't currently for sale according to multiple real estate websites, the pictures of the home still show you how gorgeous the home and property truly are. The address of the home that used to be owned by Shin-Soo Choo is 1603 Enclave Court in Southlake, Texas 76092. The home is 6 bedrooms, 6 and 1/2 bathrooms, the home is 9,816 square feet, and the property itself is one acre.

The Builder Made This Home for Relaxing and Entertaining Guests

It's clear in the pictures below this house and property are absolutely beautiful, the kitchen is set up for a culinary master with all Viking commercial grade cooking equipment, 2 dishwashers, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar that opens up to the casual dining area. There is also a gorgeous wine room and serving bar for guests 21+.

Kids and Adults Have Tons of Other Extras to Enjoy in This Former Celebs House

There is an expansive media room, a 5-car garage, and 8 fireplaces throughout the property. You can find a game room with custom built in desks, a pool that would be perfect for a resort with a slide, grotto, spa, and amazing outdoor living space. Check out the photos for yourself:

