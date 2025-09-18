(KNUE-FM) There are lots of Texans that are proud of our home state and our country. It’s a great feeling knowing so many people want only the best for our country.

One of the best organizations that support not only our country but most importantly our veterans would be our American Legion Post 424. Recently, our local East Texas American Legion Post took to social media to share details about veterans can take an honor flight at no cost. This is such an amazing opportunity, I wanted to share the details to help spread the word.

If you know of a veteran who has dreamed of visiting the memorials in Washington D.C. that honor their service and sacrifice, there is a program called Honor Flight that can help make that happen.

What Is the Honor Flight Program?

This program flies veterans to our nation’s capital to visit the WWII Museum, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, and more. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip to reflect, heal, and receive the recognition they deserve.

Who Can Apply for a Free Honor Flight?

Eligible veterans include those who served in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War, or if you’re a terminally ill veteran from any era. Terminally ill veterans will automatically be placed at the very top of the list.

Each veteran will be able to have a guardian for the trip, this can be a family member, friend, or volunteer. Guardians are expected to cover their own expenses.

What Costs Are Covered for Veterans?

What’s included in the honor flight? It’s round-trip airfare (provided by Southwest Airlines), plus all meals, a hotel room, and transportation. Vets will also have full medical and volunteer support on the trip and a hero’s welcome home celebration upon their return.

You’re welcome to apply by visiting their website here, just make sure you complete the Veteran application. You will then wait for someone to contact you regarding scheduling and orientation. If you have questions you can call (775) 323-9955 or email info@honorflightnv.org

