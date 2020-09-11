Hotels Transforms Ballroom into Texas Themed Fair

The Statler Hotel has created an interactive experience to pay homage to the state fair tradition.

The Statler Hotel in Dallas knows how important the State Fair is to Texans, and they set out to create their very own socially distant fair. The Statler decided to transform their 12,000 sq. ft. Ballroom into "Fair Play at the Statler."

The COVID-19 pandemic may have canceled the State Fair, but it inspired the idea for a great substitute. One of the best things about the State Fair is obviously the food, so Statler created a fair-inspired menu just for the event.

Fair Play will also include life-size, artistic installations such as a buttered Elvis and Cotton Candy Corral, activities, games, food and drink tastings, and more.

“We have created a fun for all, multi-faceted, property-wide experience to celebrate the spirit of the fair and our community, which benefits the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope Home,” explained RHC CEO Robert Hall. “2020 has been a very unexpected year for everyone and creating an experience featuring fair-inspired activations with the talented and dedicated culinary, beverage and events teams has really become a passion project for us all.”

The Ballroom experience is available weekends, Friday-Sunday September 11th-20th. Tickets are $10 for 7-years-old and above and admission is free for 6-years-old and younger.

Buy tickets and get details at www.StatlerFairPlay.com

Will you be checking out Fair Play at the Statler in Dallas this year?