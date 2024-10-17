Houston House Gets Unique When Decorating for Halloween

Texas is unlike all the other states in the country, we do things a little different, and we like it that way. And I was reminded of that earlier this week when I saw a video of a house in Houston that was getting creative when it comes to decorating for Halloween.

We all know the old saying, “Everything’s Bigger in Texas.” And that includes when Texans want to decorate for a holiday, you can expect quite the spectacle. But I’m not sure anyone expected this display.

Get our free mobile app

Not Like Any Normal Halloween Decorations

After finding the first video online I wanted to see more from the creator. The person who puts together these displays is known as HTown Frankie on Facebook. He is a DJ, Houston sports fanatic, and he is known for going viral for his Houston themed Christmas light shows.

He Has Multiple Videos Up Already

It’s obvious that HTown Frankie was excited about Halloween this year as he has a couple videos posted already. You can see those below. But if you’re wondering how he puts everything together, you can visit his website and contact him directly.



Such Creative and Fun Light Shows

Everyone is excited about Halloween coming up, but this display represents more for the town of Houston than it does for Halloween specifically. When I see stuff like this, I just want to applaud Frankie and the work he put in to make sure everyone gets to see a fun light show.

Now, feel free to watch these videos over and over again.

PIVOT! This Houston, Texas Home Is a Friends-lover's Dream Gallery Credit: Listed by: Diana Hu and Gary Greene