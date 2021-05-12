How a Chick-fil-A Sauce Shortage Will Affect You

I felt like one of the lucky ones last year when the toilet paper and paper towel shortage didn’t really affect me but was wreaking havoc across the country. Fortunately, just before the pandemic hit, we stocked up on everything from toilet paper to paper towels to disinfectant wipes. We even stocked the refrigerator and freezer.

Once the pandemic hit and we saw these empty shelves at grocery stores, we realized that we needed to conserve all the stuff we had. Which is exactly what we did. We made it through pretty much unscathed for the most part.

So here we are, a little over a year later, feeling like the pandemic may be coming to an end and now we’re seeing shortages in other areas. A chicken wing shortage, ketchup shortage, gas shortage and as I was scrolling through the Internet this morning I saw a story from Fox44 News that says Chick-fil-A has emailed its customers letting them know of a Chick-fil-A sauce shortage. Did I read this right? A Chick-fil-A sauce shortage?

Get our free mobile app

Can it be? Apparently it can, and it is.

Looks like the email is letting its customers know that the industry-wide shortage has caused them to limit the number of sauce packets you can get when you visit a Chik-fil-A.

So how will this shortage affect you? According to the article that means:

1 sauce per entrée

2 sauces per meal

3 sauces per 30-count nuggets

Now I'm not the kind-a-guy who bathes in Chick-fil-A sauce, but I do like a hefty amount with my nuggets. The sauce is so good that even my fries get to visit the sauce packet. (I'm not much of a ketchup fan.)

Although I think I'll survive this shortage, I'm not sure I can say the same for the rest of my family.

Chick-fil-A has apologizing for the inconvenience. Just don't let a nugget shortage happen and we're good.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.