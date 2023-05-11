Will Future Chick-fil-A’s In East Texas Look Like This One In Shreveport?

Get our free mobile app

Judging from the drive-thru lines that stretch around Chick-fil-A locations in Longview, Lindale, Henderson, Tyler, and Jacksonville, Texas we can't get enough of their chicken sandwiches that come with two pickles (in most cases, remember 'Pickle Gate'). When you're craving that chicken sandwich or those bite-sized nuggets around lunch or dinner time, you have accepted the fact that you're going to be waiting in line a while, but it's worth it, right? Of course, it is.

Seeing these constant lines, many of us wish that another Chick-fil-A, or three, would open up to alleviate some of the demand on the one we go to all the time so that we can get our chicken faster. However, it's probably not going to happen anytime soon.

In our dream world though, if Chick-fil-A were to expand and add another location, or three, would the new restaurant look like the new one on Mansfield Road in Shreveport?

The new Chick-fil-A that opened last week doesn't have an indoor dining room or playground.

The fact that it doesn't have a dining room is really confusing some people and upsetting others because they want to eat their chicken sandwiches in the restaurant. This Shreveport Chick-fil-A posted the following message for their faithful customers:

We live in a post-COVID world now and the pandemic has really changed many aspects of our lives along with the restaurants we eat at and places we do business. This is a new concept for the fast food giant and I have no doubt it will work because it's a Chick-fil-A after all.

So will any future new Chick-fil-A locations in East Texas look like this?

Only time will tell. There are plans for a Tyler Chick-fil-A location to be relocated in the near future, maybe this new concept will be adopted and built on S. Broadway. Back in February, we reported that Chick-fil-A had filed a permit with the City Of Tyler for 5943 S. Broadway. Several businesses on this plot of land have either moved or gone out of business and demolition has begun on parts of the Regency Shell gas station on the corner of Chimney Rock and S. Broadway.

If this is indeed going to the location of the relocated Chick-fil-A we'll have to watch the progress and see if this new style of restaurant is coming to Tyler or if you'll get your indoor dining room here.

