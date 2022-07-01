He's one of the biggest guys to ever step foot on a basketball court, and has got one of the biggest hearts off of it. Television personality, entrepreneur, and NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal has moved to Dallas, TX, and we're ready to take a look at his new digs.

He was one of the most universally liked players during his playing days and has furthered that reputation since hanging it up. The current NBA analyst for TNT has been very busy post-basketball with philanthropic work and his many business interests.

One of those business interests is a chain of fast food restaurants called Big Chicken. And it's his Big Chicken that has brought him to The Lone Star State. Big Aristotle is set to open at least one location in the DFW Metroplex in the near future.

According to Dallas News, "Big Chicken is a fast-casual restaurant featuring the favorite foods of basketball player Shaquille O’Neal and his famous friends. He is expected to make an entrance into Dallas and its suburbs starting in 2023. In fact as many as 56 Big Chicken restaurants are expected to open across Texas, in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

Back to Shaq Fu's newest house, Realtor.com did confirm that the Shaq Diesel has purchased a home here in Texas. The final sale price wasn’t disclosed, but the home was built in 2005 and was last on the market in April for $1,224,900.

O’Neal retired from the NBA in 2011, and is widely regarded as one of the Top 5 all time players. During his 19 year career he won four NBA championships.

Kazaam's new 5,269-square-foot residence features five bedrooms and seven baths, an appropriately massive great room with a soaring ceiling, gas fireplace, and "wall of windows looking out to the pool." Check it out:

