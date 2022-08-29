Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.

Fair Season is Here

Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.

State Fair of Texas in Dallas

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for September 30 through October 23 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - OU game, rides and entertainment, you come for the wildest concoctions of food you will find anywhere. Every year, the Big Tex Choice Awards hands out their top prize to three of the craziest fair food mixtures in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative.

Big Texas Choice Awards

The contest started in July with a whopping 51 different food entries. From there, it was whittled down to 36. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 36, we got down to the top 10. A panel of celebrity judges got to taste each of the 10 finalists (jealousy grows) and determine the winners in the three categories.

This Year's Celebrity Judges

Here are the celebrity judges who determined the top foods at this year's State Fair of Texas:

Brad Batson – Co-Founder, Karbach Brewing Company

Hiawatha Williams – Founder, Williams Chicken

Lance Barrow – Emmy Award-Winning CBS Sports Producer

Maricsa Trejo – Pastry Chef and Founder, La Casita Bakeshop

Rob “Big Rob” Maiden – Captain, Mavs ManiAACs

Bruce Sifford – State Fair of Texas Board Chairman

Without further ado, here are the winners:

Best Taste – Savory

Fried Charcuterie Board, Tami Nevins-Mayes & Josey Mayes

Meats, cheeses, fruits – oh my! Chopped-up fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples are tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs. Then the ingredients are wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried to a golden crisp, topped with creamy goat cheese and a drizzle of hot honey. Everyone’s favorite appetizer rolled into one perfect bite!

Best Taste – Sweet

Peanut Butter Paradise, Chris Easter & Nicole Sternes

Man cannot live by bread alone – he must have peanut butter. Peanut Butter Paradise starts with deep-frying a honey bun. Then, caramel is injected into the honey bun and then topped with creamy peanut butter. The treat is then layered with some fan-favorite peanut butter treats, Reese’s Pieces, Crushed Butterfinger crumbles, topped off with peanut butter cups, drizzled caramel, and a cloud of powdered sugar. Just another day in paradise!

Most Creative

Cha-Cha Chata, The Garza Family

Sidestep all the others ‘cause it’s finally here – the milkshake that will make you Cha-Cha Chata all night long! Inspired by the cha-cha dance, the recipe starts with a triple-step of two kinds of milk and vanilla ice cream blended to perfection with the Garza family’s top-secret (but famously delicious) horchata recipe. The creamy drink is then poured into a cup rimmed with caramel and cinnamon goodness and topped with a Texas-sized dollop of whipped topping. To bring even more flavor to your tastebuds, the Cha-Cha Chata is dusted with crushed candy, a sprinkle of cinnamon galletas de gragega, and deep-fried arroz con leche bites. Take hold of the churro straw and take a sip, we promise it will cha-cha change your life!

Sorry, Not Sorry, for Your Mouth watering Right Now

There you have it, your three big winners in the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards. And yes, you will be able to try the winners at this year's State Fair of Texas along with the all of the Top 10 finalists pictured below. Enjoy the fair in Dallas and across East Texas, too, this year.

