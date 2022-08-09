At first glance, this $1.5 million dollar Tudor home nestled in the lovely Northwest Hills neighborhood in Austin, TX, is simply beautiful. However, once you walk through the front door...

Let's just say it takes an interesting, and perhaps, surprising turn.

Personally, I like it. Quite a bit. (Mostly, anyway.) After all, it takes a bit of courage to decorate according to one's own personal tastes, even when society tells you that's not "normal." (Whatever "normal" means.) I'll be interested to find out what you think, though.

OK, a few details on this Austin, Texas property located at 6200 Shadow Mountain Drive.

As you can see from the photo, this is Tudor-style construction that was built in 1977. It's quite spacious, too, at 4142 square feet. Two stories of spacious rooms with plenty of space to work, play, hang out with lots of friends, etc. with a little over a quarter of an acre surrounding the home. And check out those beautiful trees on the property--stunning. You'll see in the photos how they cast moon shadows on the lawn when the moon is full. Lovely.

It offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, a lovely pool with an in-ground spa, two fireplaces, app-controlled lighting, a workshop at the back of the 2-car garage, and a nice-sized kitchen. Although some of those appliances need to be updated. And of course, since the home was built in 1977, one probably wouldn't expect the kitchen to be as big as it would be were it built today.

But be sure and check out the "wardrobe room." The previous owners basically turned the master bedroom's study area into a quite large dressing area.

This Austin, TX home definitely has a unique flair.

Well, we often hear that Austin is "weird." Perhaps this house captures a bit of that essence. No, not perhaps, it definitely does. As mentioned above, I kind of like the blending of classic and more, er...contemporary elements. You'll see what I mean in the photos to follow. I'll also post a link below to the property on Zillow should you want to learn more.

Let's take a look inside this quite unusual, but lovely home:

Here's that Zillow link if you want even more detail.

