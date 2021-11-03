This Hunters Paradise in Palestine, TX Comes With a Waterfall

If you're thinking of a hunters paradise you're probably thinking of a big piece of land with plenty of privacy. Which is exactly what you will get when you look at the gorgeous piece of property that is for sale in Palestine. The exact address is 4647 FM 322 in Palestine and this hunter's paradise consists of 200 acres of land.

The house and property showing all the beauty of East Texas hasn't been on the market for all that long, in fact just a few weeks at this point. The single family home consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. The home itself is not small with the total space being 3,555 square feet. The house was built in 1999 and it comes with a four car garage. It's actually a two car attached garage and two car detached garage.

Even the Listing States There Is No Way to Describe Everything This Property Has to Offer

Going back to a hunter's paradise with the property being gated, high fenced, 200 acres with fallow and whitetail deer roaming. There are 2 large lakes (5-10 acres) with boathouses and piers for easy and fun recreation.

There Are Also 2 Shops on the Hunters Paradise Property

One shop is 4,140 square feet/7 bay shop, the other is 1,920 kennel/shop. There is an inground pool, hot tub, grotto, and fantastic kitchen outdoor bar and half bath. This property can accommodate any activities you enjoy, even if the power goes out as there is a Generac 48000 generator.

Just look at the incredible photos from the hunter's paradise:

