I Made a Couple of Cool Additions to my Retro Video Game Collection

Last week, I took some time off to rest, relax and recharge the proverbial batteries. Of course, with good ole COVID-19, I couldn't really go anywhere so I made the best of it with a nice staycation. During that time, I took some time to add to one of my hobbies; collecting retro video games. I found a couple of gems for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

There are some ways I go about my retro video game collecting. I use the website lukiegames.com to pick up some of my collection. I like their site a lot. There are plenty of retro games to browse through, retro systems and even some vintage Nintendo Power magazines and game manuals. I've ordered quite a bit from them and haven't been disappointed so far.

I do like to browse locally, too. Luckily, Tyler has two great spots to pick up retro games. My favorite would be Game X Change. I like stopping in about once a week or so and browse their selection of Nintendo and PlayStation 1, 2 and 3 games. That's where I found the gems I did last week, Contra and Castlevania.

They were both in great condition and at a great price, I had to add them to my collection. I took some time to stream a live play through of Contra on my Facebook page. Yeah, my Nintendo crashed as I was playing. I mean, it is 30 plus years old so that's going to happen.

I also enjoy stopping by EntertainMart in the Broadway Square Mall. They have a diverse selection of games but I also like perusing their selection of CD's, comics and collectibles. They even have some great posters, of which, I have picked up a couple.

I have said in the past that I am no "expert" at video games, I just very much enjoy the medium. But certainly feel free to reach out to me if you're thinking of retro game collecting, I can defiantly steer you in the right direction.