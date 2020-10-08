I Need A “Pull Myself Together” Day, How ‘Bout You?

It's always good to take some time to "pull ourselves together," but this year has been exhausting. Many of us feel like we really, REALLY need a chance to recalibrate.

Most of us have heard of taking a "mental health day." Frankly, I think we all need more of those. I also wish everyone would at least take the vacation days they have coming to them. I swear, Americans and our over-exuberant work ethic. ;)

Along those same lines, sometimes we need a "pull yourself together day." Despite our best efforts, sometimes our lives, homes, minds, etc. become so fragmented and feel so disorganized it's hard to focus on the things we need to do. I see the "pull yourself together day" as a reboot.

Depending on who you are and how your schedule goes, you may need to focus on a different area than someone else might. For example, for some it's a day for self-care if they need to relax and de-frazzle. For others, it's catching up on some much needed house work.

Let's take a look at three possible ways to spend your "pull yourself together day." (PYTD)

PYTD #1--MAINTAIN your life.

If you feel the engine of your life has stalled, perhaps you need to jump it with some focused energy. This could include tasks such as:

Cleaning out your car after getting that oil change you should've gotten 3,000 miles ago.

Catching up household tasks like washing the sheets, mopping and vacuuming the floor. Yeah, you remember mopping, right?

Sit at your table and finally call and make all of those appointments you need to make.

Go grocery shopping.

Review those goals you've set for yourself.

PYTD #1--PREP for your life.

If this is more aligned with your needs, than spend your day doing things such as:

Creating a morning routine to help your days start off more organized.

Making a menu for the week, grocery shopping, then coming home to do meal prep.

Planning out your schedule for how you want the next week(s) or month(s) to flow.

Plan your wardrobe for the week so that you won't wait until Thursday to plan what you're going to wear to that office party on Friday night.

PYTD #3--CARE for yourself.

Often, just taking some time to engage in a bit of self-care can do a world of good. Maybe focus on activities such as:

Reading a book for 30 minutes. Yeah, like an actual book made of paper.

Meditating for 20 minutes.

Listen to inspiring music.

Take a bubble bath. (Guys can do this too, by the way.)

Go get a massage or facial.

Call a friend.

Write in your journal.

Hey maybe you need to do all of these things? Well, if that's the case than you DEFINITELY need to take a day or two and for pete's sake, let's pull ourselves together. Now, excuse me--I need to plan a few of these days myself.