My Favorite Chick-fil-A Menu Item Now For Sale… In a Big Bag

I love Chick-fil-A. Everyone in Texas loves Chick-fil-A. In fact, we love their delicious chicken sandwiches more than any other state. And now some great news for you just before we head into summer.

Did you know that the Lone Star State is home to the most Chick-fil-A restaurants in the nation? It's true. we are highly invested in the Lord's chicken, we've got 495 of 'em and none are open on Sunday.

Whether it's sweet tea, chicken sandwiches, or ice cream, you can order any of your favorite Chick-fil-A items to go. But I just learned my favorite menu item is also available to go.

Did You Know We Can Buy Chick-fil-A Ice by the Bag?

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A loading...

It may be the most popular item you never even thought to order cause you were too busy buying their delicious chocolate chip cookies by the dozen. Don't be too hard on yourself, I never thought to even try to order it either.

It turns out that my wife-when-pregnant isn't the only one who gets hankering for a specific brand of ice, the rest of Texas does too. And they want Chick-fil-A ice.

"Idk who didn’t know this, but Chick-fil-A sells bags of ice. Better get you someeeeee," wrote one fast foodie. "Is it bad that I wanna go to Chick-fil-A just for a cup of soft ice?" posted another user.

Well, some great news for these folks. You can purchase Chick-fil-A ice by the bag. That's right drink your Dr Pepper at home just like you're there all summer long. Do you see that? You can buy it by the bag, in a bucket, and even with a scoop. I know this is making a lot of Texans very happy right now.

13 Foods You Eat Regularly that May 'Secretly' Contain Insects Gallery Credit: Tara Holley