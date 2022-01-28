If You Lost Your Drugs, Royse City Texas Cops Probably Got It

When you lose something simple like your keys, your wallet, or your phone, there are a lot of ways you can go about getting it back. That, or you'll just have to suck it up and buy yourself a new one. Now when it comes to losing something a little less simple, like DOPE, then things can get REALLY complicated. Luckily, a Texas police department is doing its best to be helpful after someone lost their drugs recently.

We Swing Over To Royse City, Texas Where Police There Found An Unusual Package

Royse City sits in Rockwall County not too far from Dallas on I-30. With a busy interstate running through the area, it's expected that you will find some folks conducting some illegal business along the road. On Tuesday (Jan. 25) afternoon, the Royse City Police Department recovered some lost property next to the roadway of the IH30 South Service Road close to the 79-mile marker.

The lost property was a red and black tool bag.

An unsuspecting tool bag may not seem like much. Maybe it belonged to a mechanic who forgot it while working on a broken down vehicle. Maybe it "fell out" of someone's vehicle along the interstate. There are a dozen reasons one could look past a bag like this but when the cops took a look inside, they were in for a surprise.

Inside The Tool Bag Was A Dope Dealer Door Dash Kit

Cops say that the bag contained A LOT of drugs: Over 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 43 grams of cocaine, Xanax pills and a portable scale. That's a lot of dope and the Royse City Police says they would love to reunite it with their owner.

In a Facebook post, Police Said They Have Your Drugs "secured and placed into our evidence room"



If you're the owner, your dope is ready for you to "attempt" to pick up at any time if you're willing to spend some time with Royse City cops to discuss "other" matters.

