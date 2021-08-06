We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that might be true. But let's not underestimate how fantastic lunch can be. Often times you need that energy halfway through your day, plus it's great to just get away from your normal work routine to grab a bite to eat. While I was scrolling on social media I saw a post of locals from Longview discussing their favorite lunch options and I thought if it's good enough for the locals I should share that information with you.

As you will see when you scroll through my list below I love seeing that it was all local restaurants that were mentioned. It's always great to support these local businesses, especially over the difficulties of the last year and a half.

Longview Has a Wide Variety of Delicious Options When You're Looking For Lunch

Whether you want to eat healthy or just want something delicious, you can find it in Longview for lunch. You will be able to scarf down on pizza, pho, a deli sandwich, bbq, or wrap your hands around a burger. Whatever you're craving you will find in Longview for lunch.

Not all of These Options Are Open for Dinner

While many of these restaurants stay open all day, there are some that don't. So before you get your heart set on visiting one of these locations for dinner, make sure you check their hours of operation. You don't want to be disappointed and see that closed sign.

Here is where the Longview locals suggest to go for lunch:

Locals Recommend the Best Places for Lunch in Longview If you're looking for some delicious lunch ideas when you're in Longview, locals have suggested these locations.