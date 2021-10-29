Let's just be honest we have some fantastic food options here in East Texas. Everything from gigantic burgers, amazing barbecue, even locally made dessert options. But thanks to the details on a Longview social media page we are now looking at a new seafood restaurant opening soon. The All Things Longview Facebook Group has many people talking about the new Hook & Reel seafood restaurant that will be opening it's doors very soon.

The reason I know it will be very soon is because multiple people have now posted about Hook & Reel regarding their hiring event that is taking place. On Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th the newest restaurant opening in Longview will be looking to hire many staff members to fill the positions of server, host, bartender, and bussers. As someone who has worked in food service before you can make good money but it's not easy work.

What Can You Expect Visiting Hook & Reel in Longview

They're described as a cajun seafood and bar, so you're going to get all of your favorite seafood options like boils, baskets, and even some raw oyster options. With a full bar they can serve up your favorite cocktails, draft beers, plus soda and juice options for the kiddos.

This Isn't the First Hook & Reel Location in Texas

It's possible you've seen this restaurant before as it's not the first location in Texas. There are locations in Austin El Paso, Killeen, Lubbock, Odessa, and San Antonio. With locations opening soon in Amarillo, Midland, and of course in Longview.

Bring on even more yummy food options.

