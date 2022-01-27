Earlier this week, a driver in Cumby, Texas (between Sulphur Springs and Greenville) thought it would be best to ignore a school bus with it's lights flashing and pass the bus. That driver struck a student who was about to get on that bus. It's sad that the laws of what to do around a school bus are constantly put out in the public but yet some feel that ignoring those laws is perfectly okay.

Wednesday morning, January 26, a 17-year-old Cumby ISD student, along with other students, were preparing to board the school bus. The bus was stopped at the FM 275 overpass with it's lights flashing to pick up these students. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, a female driver ignored the bus's flashing lights and stuck the 17-year-old student. The student was taken to Christus Mother Francis in Sulphur Springs. Luckily, the student did not sustain any life threatening injuries. Texas Department of Public Safety are currently conducting a full investigation.

We get it, it can be frustrating to get stuck behind a school bus when we're running late for work. But remember, those buses are transporting children. These buses will constantly be stopping to pick up or drop off children. So either adjust your schedule so your commute is outside of the time the buses normally run or find an alternate route. No matter how much of a hurry you're in, you MUST follow the law when it involves school buses with their lights flashing.

TxDOT also warns that you can face a fine of up $1,250 if caught on your first offense. This will only increase if you're caught a second time. You could also have your driver's license suspended. But most importantly, you could put the children getting on or off the bus in danger.

Also remember that when a school zone is activated, you MUST slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. It is illegal to be on your phone talking (unless in hands free mode) or texting (which is illegal to do if you are behind the wheel anyway) while in an activated school zone. Traffic fines also increase in a school zone or your license could be suspended depending on the infraction.

In other words, slow down and pay attention as the kids are getting on or off the bus each morning and afternoon.

