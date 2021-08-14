IHOP Hoping Booze Will Lead to More Business

Have you ever thought that the only thing missing from your Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity was a house red or a 16oz Miller Lite or maybe even a Lemon Spritzer? Well, looks like some select iHOPs will give you that option in the near future.

CNN reports that IHOP has announced it will start selling alcohol at select restaurants in the near future with hopes that all IHOP franchises will eventually join the party.

So other than the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity, and other various breakfast and lunch items on their menu, you'll also be able to chase that egg down with your choice of Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona beers, as well as Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay, and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon.

IHOP says they will not be adding hard alcohol to the menu in order to maintain a family friendly environment. Makes sense. I mean, who really wants a shot of tequila and a side of pancakes anyway?

As mentioned above, not all IHOPs will be participating in the new alcoholic offerings, as only three restaurants are set to start including two locations in New Mexico and one in San Diego. Nine restaurants in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Ohio will also start serving the adult beverages by the end of the year.

IHOP hopes more franchises will also get on board soon.

Usually IHOP is a perfect place to go after a night of drinking, but maybe I've been looking at it all wrong from the start.

