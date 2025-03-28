(Longview, Texas) - There are lots of things we can do with our money. We can blow it, we can save it, we can invest it. We can do whatever we want to with our money.

We've also heard the term "burning through money." This refers to spending money faster then it comes in on frivolous stuff. But what if you literally burned money? Can you get in big trouble for doing it? Let's take a look at the laws around this question.

The One Thing That is Illegal to Do to Your Cash

A while back, there was a commercial for the grocery store Aldi that showed the spokesperson standing outside of a store with a grill and lighter fluid. The spokesperson is burning money to show that shopping at another grocery store is like burning money.

In some print at the bottom of the screen, it says "Please do not attempt - It's illegal and you might burn yourself." Sometimes, this print can be for comedic purposes. But seeing that fine print caused me to look up if burning money is actually illegal. Turns out, it is and you can get into big trouble if caught doing it.

Illegal to Destroy Money in Texas

If you go to Chapter 17, Section 331 in Mutilation of National Bank Obligations, you'll see the law about destroying or altering money (govinfo.gov):

Whoever mutilates, cuts, defaces, disfigures, or perforates, or unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, or Federal Reserve bank, or the Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.

So yes, literally burning money can cost you a fine and/or jail time if caught doing it. Keep in mind, this is all based on if you have intentionally destroyed a bill. We've all that moment where we accidently ripped a bill. That's not illegal and you won't get in trouble for it.

What is Illegal to Do to Your Cash in Texas

You can take the damaged bill to your local bank and try to receive a replacement. Each bank has its own policies for doing this. You can also contact the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing directly for instructions on how to receive a replacement bill.

