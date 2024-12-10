(Tyler, Texas) - As we get ready to move into a new year, the thought of finding a new place to live is probably being discussed. The reasons for that move vary from person to person. It could be as simple as just needing a change in scenery. It could be as complex as finances are not the same. It could as devastating as your landlord or property management company is not treating you fairly or properly.

How Your Landlord Could Be Breaking the Law

Not all landlords are bad. Not all property management companies are bad. That's not to say that all are perfect, either. I will say, I had a landlord about 15 plus years ago that was absolutely awesome. Despite the various stumbles I had, he was compassionate and worked with me until he couldn't anymore. I very much appreciated that and know he didn't have to. Unfortunately, there are not many like him. There are some that will take advantage of their renters.

Some landlords or property management companies won't make repairs in an appropriate amount of time. Some landlords or property management companies won't return deposits that were labeled as refundable. Some landlords or property management companies will say the tenant damaged certain things when they didn't or it was simply normal wear and tear. If that's the case, those landlords or property management companies are breaking the law in Texas.

Tenant Has Responsibilities As Well

Remember, too, that you as the tenant have a set of responsibilities while living on that property. You'll have to take care of the lawn. You'll have to keep the house clean. You'll have to make sure that the walls, doors and other structures inside and outside of the home are not purposely damaged. You'll need to make sure the landlord or property management company is aware of any and all issues that occur inside and outside the home so they can be repaired.

If you are a tenant who is doing everything above to make sure the property and home you're renting is taken care of and you're paying rent on time, and your landlord or property management company isn't doing the seven things below, they could be breaking the law in Texas (texasattorneygeneral.gov).

If Your Landlord Does Any of These 7 Things in Texas, They're Breaking the Law

