(Austin, Texas) - There is no way for us to know every single law that is passed by our city, county, state or federal law makers. But even if you don't know about a law, you can still get into trouble for breaking it. It's always a good idea to, at the very least, go to Google and search if something is legal or not so you don't risk a fine or even jail time by breaking a law. It also helps when we can compile a list of new laws that will take effect so you are aware of any changes in the law or new laws being added.

Knowing Laws in Texas

If you really look into the Texas law books, you will find some weird sounding or extremely outdated laws on the books. The thing is, these laws are still enforceable even if they were written for a sect of people that lived 100 years ago. For instance, you can't legally own a full set of encyclopedias because there is a recipe for making beer in one of them. Most likely the reasoning for this was kids would need to use an encyclopedia to help with school work, a very outdated practice by today's standards.

One other weird law in Texas is that, by law, you have to give someone a 24 hour notice that you will rob them. Kinda takes away from the whole theif thing but does give you a chance to plan a defense. It is also against the law in Texas to shoot a buffalo from a second story window or balcony. You're not going to find anyone that actually do that today but if the moment comes up, and a person does break that law, they can be convicted for it.

New Laws Taking Effect in 2025

Texas will have six new laws going into effect on January 1, 2025. These laws cover a wide range of issues like vehicle inspections or property taxes or judicial districts. Check out the six new laws going intro effect below:

You will no longer need to get your vehicle inspected before renewing your annual vehicle registration. However, certain counties will still require an emissions test before registration can be completed. You will be able to change your browser settings or add a browser extension that will allow you to opt out of giving websites your personal information. The San Antonio River Authority has to be more transparent with information in the area because of how quickly that area has grown. Certain judicial districts in the state will be redrawn. General changes to the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure including how a law is written and arraigned along with various code changes. Certain property tax relief depending on how a school district uses state funds.

You can get more details about these new laws taking effect from Fox 4 News.

READ MORE: 27 Weird, Strange and Outdated Laws Still Enforceable in the State of Texas

READ MORE: Colorado Residents are Fighting Back Against a Proposed Buc-ee's Store

Check Out Lindale's Sign War in 2021 My hometown of Lindale engaged in some shenanigans and gave everyone some smiles with a sign war. Gallery Credit: Lindale Chamber of Commerce

He Called the Dude the 'N' Word and Got Blasted at a Dallas Stars Game If there is one word I wish could get stricken from our language, it's the "N" word. This Dallas Stars fan got the proper punishment for using it. Gallery Credit: Fight Haven via X

.