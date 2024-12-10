(Dallas, Texas) - We see it a lot on the roads of East Texas, people thinking they are NASCAR drivers on our public roads. This is a problem across our state as well. Driving like this makes for a dangerous situation for everyone else who is following the law. One thing that unlawful driver isn't thinking about is that they don't have the ability or the know-how to drive at a high rate of speed. Because of that lack of knowledge, a serious accident is most likely to occur that could seriously injure or kill the driver and anyone else on the road around them.

Two People are Dead After Splitting Car in Half

A situation like I described above appears to have happened in Dallas on Monday, December 9. Dallas Police were called to the Lake Highlands area where a high end sports car was involved in a two vehicle accident. Dallas Police only released some general details about the accident but it appears the sports car hit a tree and split in half, killing both passengers in that car.

A second vehicle was involved but it's not known at this time what involvement that vehicle played in the accident. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital and treated for undisclosed, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Driver and Passenger Killed Identified

The driver and the passenger of the sports car, a McLaren 570S, have been identified. The driver was 29-year-old Cristobal Flores Espino and the passenger was 31-year-old Robert Rocha. WFAA in Dallas was able to capture a picture of the back half of the McLaren. The driver and passenger of the sports car were inaccessible according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. Heavy rescue response had to be called to the scene to remove them.

Specifics of this accident were not released. This is solely speculation on my part but that vehicle had to have been traveling at a speed of 100 to 120 miles per hour or more. There is zero reason for a vehicle to be driven at that high rate of speed on a public roadway. Sadly, the driver's inexperience is most likely what lead to this accident.

