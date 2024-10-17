When I was a kid growing up in the rural part of Lindale, Texas, I had many adventures outdoors. Sure, I loved to be inside in front of my Nintendo Entertainment System but I also loved to getting my G.I. Joes and Transformers together and head down to the creek in my grandmother's pasture and play for a few hours. Luckily, I never ran into a rabid animal of some kind. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for 13 East Texans so far in 2024 as they ran across a rabid animal that passed the uncurbable virus onto them.

What is rabies?

Rabies is an incurable and deadly virus that can infect any mammal, including humans. The common animals to have rabies are raccoons, foxes, bats and skunks. It can also be contracted from a cat, cow or a dog. Usually, rabies is transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. It can be difficult to determine if an animal has rabies just by looking at them. However, there could be some subtle signs that may indicate an animal is infected such as being overly aggressive, excessive drooling, acting timid or shy, moving slowly or even allowing you to get close to them. If you are bitten by what you believe to be a rabid animal, first wash the area with soap and water then seek medical attention. Your doctor will perform some tests to determine if further action is needed.

While there is no cure for rabies, if treated early enough, the spread of the virus can be prevented. There is a period of a few weeks that the virus will be in its incubation period before symptoms will be present. It's in this time that rabies can be treated. Once symptoms are present, treatment can no longer be administered. If untreated, the rabies virus will attach itself to the central nervous system which will then attack the brain which could lead to death.

East Texas Cases in 2024

So far in 2023, 13 cases have been reported in East Texas (dshs.texas.gov). The individuals who contracted the virus got it from three animals, bat, cow and skunk. The skunk was the most prevalent with seven cases, followed by bats with two cases and one case coming from a cow. You can see the map of reported cases in all of Texas and where they came from in the graph below:

dshs.texas.gov dshs.texas.gov loading...

Did they survive or die?

It is not known if the humans who contracted rabies in Texas survived or died. That's irrelevant, though. It is only important to remember that if you believe to have been bitten by an animal with rabies, see a doctor as soon as possible. If caught quickly, your chances of survival are almost 100 percent.

READ MORE: Austin Restaurant With No Address or Food is Making Texas Hungry

READ MORE: The Weirdest and Strangest Laws That Can Still Put You in Jail in Texas

My Honest Review of the New Whataburger Bacon Blaze Jalapeno Double Whataburger kicked off October with some spice in the new Bacon Blaze Jalapeno Double. Here are my thoughts when I tried it during my lunch break. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media

September Saw 12 Teen Girls Vanish Without a Trace in Texas The subject of kids missing in Texas is never easy to talk about. We have to, though, because these families want their kids back home. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children