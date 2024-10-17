Austin, Texas is a weird place. It is the capital of our great state. It is the home of the Texas Longhorns. It has some of the best barbecue you will find in the state. It can also be considered a mini-California with the non-Texas way a majority of the residents there think. So it should come as no surprise that there is a restaurant there that has no food or no address but can show off some delicious food that will make us all hungry.

Keep Austin Weird

I think that's still the motto of Austin. If it's not, the city still lives up to it. Austin sits in the middle of Texas and really does its own thing compared to the rest of the state. There's weird art there. The music can get really weird on 6th Street. The shops sell oddities and scents that will singe the inside of your nose. At least the barbecue is good and the Longhorns have a good football team finally. Austin is an odd duck.

That's why it's not shocking at all that a restaurant in Austin has popped up on Instagram that has no address to go to and no food to eat. But yet their Instagram is full of delicious food and food creations that are both beautiful and delicious. So yeah, that sentence made no sense didn't it? Well that's because the restaurant is AI generated.

Ethos

If you go to Instagram and look up ethos_atx you will find this AI restaurant that has some really cool food ideas if it were actually real. For instance, this croissant dinosaur:

So cute. I would order one just so I could look at him or her. Ethos apparently has guest bartenders on certain nights as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have shown up on a couple of nights:

No, that isn't real either but you would certainly do a double take just scrolling through your feed. How 'bout this cinnamon roll bouquet?

Or this honeycomb topped cheesecake:

Of this pizza hot dog:

Now you've got me with the baby hippo chef:

Hippos are awesome and I love her. Yes, Ethos is not a real restaurant but it looks so good that many believe it is. There is even a website (ethosatx.net) where you can make a "reservation" and buy t-shirts. Make a shirt with the baby hippo chef and you've got my money. Austin is living up to its moniker of Keep Austin Weird and Ethos takes the weird to a whole different level.

