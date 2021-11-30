Whitehouse, Texas will transform into Candy Land this Saturday night as Santa arrives during the annual Christmas Parade.

For several years, I was invited to emcee the Whitehouse Parade and it’s always a lot fun! They always have a great theme, and the community turns up with creative floats each year to match it.

The parade was once hosted during the daytime. The past few years they have moved it to the evening, so floats can be highlighted with decorative Christmas lights.

Last year, the emcees actually rode on a trailer near the beginning of the parade, and parked along the main drag so we could announce the following floats as they passed us by. Local businesses turn up each year with festive decorations and include kids and family. It’s great to see the community turn out.

One of my favorite experiences each year is to watch the middle school and high school bands perform along with the Whitehouse First Ladies dance team.The kids work hard to put together a fun Christmas performance and it’s always a hit during the parade.

Another highlight is the market in the park that follows the parade. Once Santa makes his arrival and we conclude the parade, the community is invited to migrate to the park to enjoy a variety of vendors and food trucks.

