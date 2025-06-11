(Austin, Texas) - In East Texas, we are familiar with the sting of a fire ant. We know how quickly they swarm when their mound is disturbed and have had our feet swarmed when we accidently step on it. The sting of the fire ant is not pleasant especially if there's more than one.

Believe it or not, there is an ant that has a sting that's more powerful than the fire ant. Unfortunately, it's an invasive species and it comes from China as well as Japan and North and South Korea. The ant has now been found in Texas and can cause a lot of issues.

The Invasive Asian Needle Ant

The Asian needle ant has been found in Texas and can cause a lot of problems (KHOU). For one, if you're bitten by one of these ants, the sting is extremely painful and can last for a few hours. Their venom also has the potential to cause anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction that can affect your skin, breathing, heart, stomach and more and has the potential to be deadly (USDA).

Symptoms include:

Skin reactions, including hives, itching, and flushed or pale skin

Low blood pressure (hypotension)

Constriction of the airway, wheezing, difficulty breathing

Swollen tongue or throat

Weak and rapid pulse

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Dizziness or fainting

Psychological symptoms, such as a feeling of impending doom

It's not easy to spot an Asian needle ant, either. They're small and either dark brown or black, very similar to other ants. It takes a trained eye to spot one of these ants.

Impact of the Ant in the Environment

These ants don't play around when they move in. When a colony of Asian needle ants invades an area, they will drive out the native species. A lot of those native ants are also great "seed dispersers." Plant populations have decreased when Asian needle ants move in.

Where the Asian needle ant has been found in the world. - antmaps.org Where the Asian needle ant has been found in the world. - antmaps.org loading...

Be on the lookout for these ants as they love to build around our homes but also will colonize under logs, stones and in those piles of leaves in the corner of your backyard.

